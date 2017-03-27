Vodafone Fiji delivers UC over satell...

Vodafone Fiji delivers UC over satellite to Pacific nations

Monday Mar 27

Vodafone Fiji deployed a hosted platform that delivers cloud and UC services across the Pacific with Communications products provider Genband. Designed as an upgrade to the Republic of Kiribati's fixed and mobile network infrastructure, the fully operational deployment leverages the Genband Application Server and Kandy's Business Solutions for cloud-based applications.

Chicago, IL

