Vodafone Fiji delivers UC over satellite to Pacific nations
Vodafone Fiji deployed a hosted platform that delivers cloud and UC services across the Pacific with Communications products provider Genband. Designed as an upgrade to the Republic of Kiribati's fixed and mobile network infrastructure, the fully operational deployment leverages the Genband Application Server and Kandy's Business Solutions for cloud-based applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac... (Dec '12)
|Dec '15
|summy
|12
|Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IBdaMann
|2
|Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|1
|Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra... (Dec '13)
|Feb '15
|Hana
|10
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Contact number needed (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lynn
|1
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC