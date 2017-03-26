GMIF application deadline for vendors extended to March 31st
Good news for island vendors! The application deadline to participate in the 29th Guam Micronesia Island Fair has been extended to March 31st at 5PM. The GVB signature event will bring together delegations from the neighboring islands of Palau, Nauru, the Republic of Kiribati, and the Marshall Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac... (Dec '12)
|Dec '15
|summy
|12
|Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IBdaMann
|2
|Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|1
|Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra... (Dec '13)
|Feb '15
|Hana
|10
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Contact number needed (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lynn
|1
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC