GMIF application deadline for vendors...

GMIF application deadline for vendors extended to March 31st

Sunday Mar 26

Good news for island vendors! The application deadline to participate in the 29th Guam Micronesia Island Fair has been extended to March 31st at 5PM. The GVB signature event will bring together delegations from the neighboring islands of Palau, Nauru, the Republic of Kiribati, and the Marshall Islands.

Chicago, IL

