GENBAND Powers Vodafone Fiji UC DeploymentBy: Paula Bernier

Vodafone Fiji has tapped GENBAND to provide an array of solutions to enhance what it can offer in the way of unified communications to customers in a remote part of the world. The carrier will deliver these services in the Republic of Kiribati in collaboration with local provider Amalgamated Telecoms Holdings Kiribati Ltd. "Remote areas have been at a disadvantage when aiming to access next-generation services," said David O'Connor, GENBAND's senior vice president for APAC Sales.

