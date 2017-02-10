The passing of the last WWII Pacific ...

The passing of the last WWII Pacific Islands Coast Watcher

Monday Feb 6

NZ Post today acknowledged the death aged 96 of John Jones, one of the "Coastwatchers" who manned coastwatching stations throughout the Pacific during the Second World War to track enemy movements. Mr Jones was a volunteer radio operator, a telegraphist with radio training employed by the then Post and Telegraph Department, which was a forerunner of what are today NZ Post, Spark and Chorus.

Chicago, IL

