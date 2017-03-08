Kiribati rejects Russian's 'Romanov revival' plan
The Pacific island nation of Kiribati has rejected a Russian businessman's proposal to use three of its islands to revive the Russian monarchy. Anton Bakov, a former MP who now leads the Monarchist Party, had offered the Kiribati government an investment of $350m to build a tourist resort, Radio New Zealand reports .
