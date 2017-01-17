Calls for an airstrip on Kiribati's Ocean Island
RABI Island administrator Karia Christopher has asked the Kiribati Government to build an airstrip on Ocean Island, the home of the Banabans. The families on Ocean Island were sent back there from Rabi in 1975 to occupy the island when phosphate mining ended.
