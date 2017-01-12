Their island nation may someday sink ...

Their island nation may someday sink into the ocean, so what are Kiribati's people to do?

Friday Dec 16

When Kym asks if I think life is hard here, I'm in the following state: half-dressed; hiding between a laundry line and a shrub; avoiding the litter of pigs to my left and the guy using the open-air latrine to my right; getting changed to sleep on a bed that's not so much a bed as it is the bare foundation of a hut shared with lizards, cockroaches and nearly a dozen other people; stuck on a remote sandy islet in the middle of an ocean; and, hungry. "Here" is Kiribati, a South Pacific island nation of only 100,000 people, a meagre GDP of $145 million US, and a smattering of flat atolls that, at 800 square kilometres, you could fit into Ottawa three times and then some.

Chicago, IL

