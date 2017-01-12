Their island nation may someday sink into the ocean, so what are Kiribati's people to do?
When Kym asks if I think life is hard here, I'm in the following state: half-dressed; hiding between a laundry line and a shrub; avoiding the litter of pigs to my left and the guy using the open-air latrine to my right; getting changed to sleep on a bed that's not so much a bed as it is the bare foundation of a hut shared with lizards, cockroaches and nearly a dozen other people; stuck on a remote sandy islet in the middle of an ocean; and, hungry. "Here" is Kiribati, a South Pacific island nation of only 100,000 people, a meagre GDP of $145 million US, and a smattering of flat atolls that, at 800 square kilometres, you could fit into Ottawa three times and then some.
Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac...
|Dec '15
|summy
|12
Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C...
|Sep '15
|IBdaMann
|2
Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf...
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|1
Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra...
|Feb '15
|Hana
|10
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with...
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
Contact number needed
|Dec '14
|Lynn
|1
Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ...
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
