RNZAF Orion joins search for fishermen
A RNZAF Orion P-3K2 is expected to reach the search area off Kiribati around 2.30pm today to help search for three fishermen. Photo / Supplied The New Zealand Defence Force is helping search for three fishermen who have been missing at sea off the Pacific island-nation of Kiribati since last week.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac... (Dec '12)
|Dec '15
|summy
|12
|Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IBdaMann
|2
|Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|1
|Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra... (Dec '13)
|Feb '15
|Hana
|10
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Contact number needed (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lynn
|1
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
