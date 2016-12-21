East Asia and the Pacific: Conclusion...

East Asia and the Pacific: Conclusion of the South Pacific Tuna Treaty Amendment Negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: State Department

The United States and 16 Pacific Island governments initialed amendments to the Multilateral Treaty on Fisheries at a ceremony in Nadi, Fiji on December 3, 2016. The revisions to the Treaty will generate higher economic returns from fisheries for Pacific Island countries, while supporting the continued viable operation of the U.S. fishing fleet in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac... (Dec '12) Dec '15 summy 12
News Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IBdaMann 2
News Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Earthling-1 1
News Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra... (Dec '13) Feb '15 Hana 10
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Contact number needed (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lynn 1
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC