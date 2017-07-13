Women, girls being sexually exploited in Kenya for food
Nairobi : Women and girls have been sexually exploited in return for food in northern Kenya, where gender-based violence is on the rise, the International Rescue Committee said on Wednesday. "The IRC's work with women and girls in northern Kenya has served as a critical lifeline for those who have experienced sexual gender-based violence and others forced to engage in sex work to survive," Conor Philips, Kenya Country Director at the IRC, was quoted as saying by Efe news.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
