Women, girls being sexually exploited in Kenya for food

Nairobi : Women and girls have been sexually exploited in return for food in northern Kenya, where gender-based violence is on the rise, the International Rescue Committee said on Wednesday. "The IRC's work with women and girls in northern Kenya has served as a critical lifeline for those who have experienced sexual gender-based violence and others forced to engage in sex work to survive," Conor Philips, Kenya Country Director at the IRC, was quoted as saying by Efe news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.