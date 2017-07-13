Women, girls being sexually exploited...

Women, girls being sexually exploited in Kenya for food

Nairobi : Women and girls have been sexually exploited in return for food in northern Kenya, where gender-based violence is on the rise, the International Rescue Committee said on Wednesday. "The IRC's work with women and girls in northern Kenya has served as a critical lifeline for those who have experienced sexual gender-based violence and others forced to engage in sex work to survive," Conor Philips, Kenya Country Director at the IRC, was quoted as saying by Efe news.

