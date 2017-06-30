The peace builders of Northern Kenya; Successful research led model spreads to other African nations

Founded in aftermath of 2007-08's national post-election violence, Kenya's Shalom Centre pioneers successful, research-led formula for preventing conflict between rival groups IMAGE: Weak institutions, porous borders and climate change combine to make conditions harsher, nurturing sometimes violent competition over scarce resources between ethnic communities of Northern Kenya, and the proliferation of illegal... view An innovative research-led model for building peace has been pioneered by an Irish Catholic priest and his Shalom Centre colleagues working in areas of Northern Kenya where assault rifles are as common in households as cooking pots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.