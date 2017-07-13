Somali militants kill 2 police during extended raid on Kenyan town

Somali al Shabaab militants killed two police officers on Wednesday during a raid on a northeastern Kenyan town that sparked a day-long gunbattle, a police official said, the latest in a spate of militant attacks on Kenyan security services. Al Shabaab gunmen attacked the police station in the town of Pandanguo in the coastal district of Lamu around 6 a.m. , forcing villagers to flee, according to residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.