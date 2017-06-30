Shabab Attack on Kenya Police Post Ki...

Shabab Attack on Kenya Police Post Kills 3 Officers

Al-Shabab militants attached a police post Wednesday on Kenya's coast, sparking a day-long gun battle that killed three officers and injured a fourth, according to police officials. Kenya has seen an uptick in attacks over the past two months near its border with Somalia.

