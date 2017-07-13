Rwanda's Kagame rebukes Western diplomats over elections
In this Tuesday May 22, 2007 file photo, Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks on during the COMESA conference in Nairobi, Kenya. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is criticizing diplomats he accuses of meddling in the country's internal affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC