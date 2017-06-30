Kenya: Varsity Workers' Strike Kicks ...

Kenya: Varsity Workers' Strike Kicks Off at UON and Maasai Mara

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The strike has officially kicked off at the University of Nairobi and Maasai Mara University despite government efforts to stop it. On Sunday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i urged the workers and lecturers not to resort to industrial action "as the ministry has already wired Sh4.775 billion into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC