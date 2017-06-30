Kenya: Varsity Workers' Strike Kicks Off at UON and Maasai Mara
The strike has officially kicked off at the University of Nairobi and Maasai Mara University despite government efforts to stop it. On Sunday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i urged the workers and lecturers not to resort to industrial action "as the ministry has already wired Sh4.775 billion into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges".
