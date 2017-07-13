Kenya: University Dons Vow to Take Fi...

Kenya: University Dons Vow to Take Fight for Pay Rise to Matiangi's Doorstep

Public university dons are Thursday set to hold demonstrations to demand for the implementation of the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in March. Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary General Constantine Wasonga told Capital FM News Tuesday that dons will not take anything less than Sh6 billion, their share of the Sh10 billion CBA whose implementation was scheduled to commence on June 30. "Our position as a union is that we never negotiated for part payments.

Chicago, IL

