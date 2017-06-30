Kenya: Slippery Road to Implementing Oil Exportation Plan

Political interests, infighting within the Energy ministry and business interests may have caused the suspension of the plan to transport crude oil from Lokichar in Turkana to the Port of Mombasa by road. While the official script during the last-minute suspension of the scheme was that the Petroleum Bill, which specifies revenue sharing had not been passed, various timeline inconsistencies and failure to make adequate preparedness for the trucking brought down a flagship plan.

