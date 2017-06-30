Kenya: Revenue Authority List Reveals Billionaire Taxpayers
Kenya Revenue Authority's publication of the top taxpayers' list has uncovered more than 100 little-known billionaires, whose net worth appears to have grown only recently, catapulting them into the coveted club of the rich. The fortunes of high-net-worth individuals with gross annual incomes of between Sh350 million and Sh1 billion have defied the tough economic times that have characterised Kenya in the past six years to grow at a robust speed, according to the taxman's latest ranking of the leading taxpayers.
