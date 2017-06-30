Kenya: Railways Retirement Scheme Pro...

Kenya: Railways Retirement Scheme Protests Lease of Property

Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme is under fire for leasing one of its property in Mombasa without following procedure. The scheme's members have petitioned the Kenya Procurement and Regulatory Authority and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate how the property was leased.

