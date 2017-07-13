Kenya: Police, Soldiers Hunt Suspecte...

Kenya: Police, Soldiers Hunt Suspected Al-Shabaab Terrorists After Raid

A contingent of security personnel was on Wednesday deployed to hunt suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists who killed three police officers and razed a police station. In the Wednesday 5am incident at Pandanguo village, Lamu West Sub-County, the attackers commandeered a police vehicle and burnt a communication mast.

