Kenya: Opposition Calls for Unity to Help Odinga Win Top Seat

The Orange Democratic Movement party on Sunday extended an olive branch to "losers" in the party's primaries in Nyanza, in an effort to seal cracks arising from discontentment with the outcomes of the April exercise. ODM deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho pleaded with them to drop their ambitions and support those who won.

