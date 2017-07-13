Kenya: Nigeria Online Travel Agency Wakanow Launches in Nairobi
Nigeria's airline and hotel booking portal firm, Wakanow, on Monday launched a Kenyan subsidiary that will serve as its launching pad to the larger East African market. Wakanow Group chief executive Obinna Ekezie said their new offices in Nairobi would help grow West-East Africa travel tourism, riding on a homegrown e-travel platform.
