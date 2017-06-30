Kenya: Lecturers Return to the Streets in Push for Salary Deal
Learning in all public universities was paralysed on Monday as lecturers made good their threat to down their tools, demanding full implementation of their Sh10 billion collective bargaining agreement. At the University of Nairobi, Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the lecturers will not resume work until the CBA is implemented in its entirety.
