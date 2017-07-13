Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. Lt...

Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. KETRACO Projects Suffer Setbacks Due to Vandalism

Five suspects were arraigned in Kajiado Magistrate's Court today charged with possession of vandalized tower members stolen from the Mombasa-Nairobi Transmission Line Project from the Mashuru area of Kajiado County. The six suspects were arrested during an operation conducted on 26th June, 2016 by OCS Mashuru and his team in the area around Kima Trading Centre at the border of Makueni and Kajiado Counties.

Chicago, IL

