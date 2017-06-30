Kenya: Economic Zone to Be Launched

17 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The first special economic zone in Kenya, which is expected to attract investment worth Sh200 billion, will be launched on Friday in Uasin Gishu. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the zone in Plateau, four kilometres from the Eldoret town centre.

Chicago, IL

