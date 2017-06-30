Kenya: Doctors Sign Four-Year Agreement

On Thursday, county governments signed the four-year deal with doctors, a week after the Ministry of Health, representing the national government, signed the document. This will make the lowest-paid doctor earn Sh212,989 and the highest-paid Sh814,000.

Chicago, IL

