Kenya: Deputy President Ruto Tells of Jail Threat from Opposition's Musyoka

It is the stuff of a political thriller, with all the cynical intrigues and power plays that Kenyans never get to see play out. In an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday night, Deputy President William Ruto recounted a tense meeting between him, former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka, President Uhuru Kenyatta and tender baron Jimi Wanjigi.

