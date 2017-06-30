Kenya cracks down on media ahead of e...

Kenya cracks down on media ahead of elections

23 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Kenyan media and the international, Committee to Protect Journalists , have expressed concern that authorities are using the argument of preventing inflammatory hate speech to crack down on freedom of speech ahead of the forthcoming elections.

