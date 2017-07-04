Kenya county officials blame military...

Kenya county officials blame military for 5 in shallow grave

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

MANDERA, Kenya - Officials in the Kenyan county of Mandera accused the military Tuesday of executing five missing people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave. Speaking at the burial of the five, whose bodies were discovered Monday, Mandera Deputy Gov. Omar Maalim alleged that government agencies were responsible for the deaths as part of a crackdown on extremism.

Chicago, IL

