Kenya county officials blame military for 5 in shallow grave
MANDERA, Kenya - Officials in the Kenyan county of Mandera accused the military Tuesday of executing five missing people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave. Speaking at the burial of the five, whose bodies were discovered Monday, Mandera Deputy Gov. Omar Maalim alleged that government agencies were responsible for the deaths as part of a crackdown on extremism.
