Kenya: Cash Recovered From Chickengate Scandal Used to Buy Ambulances

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday handed to counties seven ambulances bought with money recovered from a company in the United Kingdom found guilty of paying bribes to get Kenyan contracts. Two executives of the UK security printing were found guilty and jailed for a total of four and a half years for bribing Kenyan election and national examination officials to secure multi-million-shilling contracts.

Chicago, IL

