Kenya: Abandon Opposition, Kenyatta Tells Locals
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday took campaigns to popularise Jubilee Party candidates to Makueni where they wooed the Ukambani voters to join the political group. During their second day of campaigns in the region, the leaders addressed rallies at the Kambu, Matiliku, Kisau and Enzai shopping centres.
