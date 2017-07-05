Group warns that Kenya may use cybersecurity surveillance
NAIROBI, Kenya - The Kenyan government is rushing to set up systems to increase cybersecurity, but it may also be using the opportunity to increase surveillance as the country prepares for presidential elections next month, an international group promoting the right to privacy said Wednesday. Kenya's National Intelligence Service has strategic and operational influence on the country's cybersecurity program and this is concerning "given how the NIS operates outside of legal frameworks to surveil individuals," Privacy International said in a new report.
