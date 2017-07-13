Fredericksburg man leads effort to he...

Fredericksburg man leads effort to help Kenyans, says 'these kids make you want to go the extra m...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The children in Kenya were amazed to see Souza, who raises chickens with his family in Fredericksburg, handle them as if they were pets. American contractors in Kenya are working on their own time to construct a new compound for the orphans who currently live in this complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC