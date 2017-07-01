Feature: Kenya becomes attractive destination for Chinese enterprises
Kenya's world renowned scenic attractions that include wildlife and sandy beaches have always thrilled Francois Jia, the Manager of Baoding Tianzhou Machinery Company Limited based in China's Hebei Province. The savvy entrepreneur was excited by the prospect of visiting the East African nation for the first time to participate in the China-Kenya trade week taking place in the capital, Nairobi.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
