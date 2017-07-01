Feature: Kenya becomes attractive des...

Feature: Kenya becomes attractive destination for Chinese enterprises

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenya's world renowned scenic attractions that include wildlife and sandy beaches have always thrilled Francois Jia, the Manager of Baoding Tianzhou Machinery Company Limited based in China's Hebei Province. The savvy entrepreneur was excited by the prospect of visiting the East African nation for the first time to participate in the China-Kenya trade week taking place in the capital, Nairobi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC