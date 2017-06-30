FEATURE-Disaster recovery loans help ...

FEATURE-Disaster recovery loans help Kenyans beat weather shocks

Read more: Reuters

After heavy rains flooded John Macharia's tailoring shop in 2015, damaging his stock, the 75-year-old considered quitting his business of 14 years. But an offer came along he couldn't refuse - a loan from a fund that partners with international aid agency World Vision, intended to help him recover from the disaster linked to a powerful El Nino climate pattern.

Chicago, IL

