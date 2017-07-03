EU warns of poll violence in Kenya, u...

EU warns of poll violence in Kenya, urges deterrent measures

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The European Union on Monday warned that violence may erupt in Kenya if the electoral process is not insulated from malpractices such as rigging and voter intimidation. Marietje Schaake, the Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission to Kenya said at a media briefing in Nairobi that electoral related skirmishes could recur in the absence of strong measures to contain them.

Chicago, IL

