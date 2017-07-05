Chinese firm wins tender to expand Kenya's key road

A Chinese firm has been awarded a contract to expand a 9.8-kilometer stretch of road in the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenyan authorities said Tuesday. The Kenyan Urban Roads Authority signed the deal, worth about 20 million U.S. dollars, with the China Qinjian International Group for the dualling of a stretch of the road from Dagoretti Corner to Karen Shopping Center.

