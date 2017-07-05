Barclays Kenya to close down seven br...

Barclays Kenya to close down seven branches from October

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Barclays Bank of Kenya will close seven of its branches beginning October 1, putting at risk hundreds of jobs in the targeted units. Operations of the affected branches will be relocated to nearby units, the bank said as it confirmed that the closures are the result of a restructuring plan that has become necessary with the current market realities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC