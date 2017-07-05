Barclays Kenya to close down seven branches from October
Barclays Bank of Kenya will close seven of its branches beginning October 1, putting at risk hundreds of jobs in the targeted units. Operations of the affected branches will be relocated to nearby units, the bank said as it confirmed that the closures are the result of a restructuring plan that has become necessary with the current market realities.
