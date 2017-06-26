What you didn't know about Mutagamba
Maria Emily Lubega Mutagamba, an economist and politician, was born on September 5, 1952 at Gamba in Kakuuto, Rakai district. Mutagamba studied at St Aloysius Senior Secondary School, Bwanda, Kalungu district, before joining Mt St Mary's College, Namagunga, in Mukono.
