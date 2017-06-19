VIDEO: Ugandan car hits Kenyan traffic officer at checkpoint, driver charged
The driver of a Uganda vehicle that ran over a traffic officer at a check point along Mombasa road has been charged with careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without license in Nairobi. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning at a police roadblock mounted by National Transport and Safety Authority to crack down on drunk-driving in Kenya, and drivers without proper documents.
