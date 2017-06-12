Utah muslim leader asks federal judge...

Utah muslim leader asks federal judge to let him fly home to Salt Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KSL-TV

Attorneys for a leader of a mosque in Salt Lake City sued five directors of federal agencies Friday in an attempt to allow the imam to return home to Utah. Lawyers for Imam Yussuf Abdi, a U.S. citizen since 2010, say their client was barred from flying out of Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday, because he has been placed on the U.S. government's no-fly list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC