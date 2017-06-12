UPDATE 2-KCB Group proposes takeover ...

UPDATE 2-KCB Group proposes takeover of National Bank of Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NAIROBI, June 12 Kenya's biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, has proposed taking over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap to increase its share of public sector banking business, according to documents seen by Reuters. Kenya's banking industry is undergoing consolidation after the closure of three lenders last year exposed weaknesses caused by lapses in corporate governance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Sun Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC