UPDATE 2-KCB Group proposes takeover of National Bank of Kenya
NAIROBI, June 12 Kenya's biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, has proposed taking over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap to increase its share of public sector banking business, according to documents seen by Reuters. Kenya's banking industry is undergoing consolidation after the closure of three lenders last year exposed weaknesses caused by lapses in corporate governance.
