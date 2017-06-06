Unknown gunmen shot dead woman in Ken...

Unknown gunmen shot dead woman in Kenya's border region

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said the shooting from unknown assailants happened along Mandera El Wak road at about 8 am where the woman died instantly. The attackers targeted the vehicle belonging to a local political aspirant Mohamed Abdi who was not in the convoy of the two cars headed to El Wak town.

Chicago, IL

