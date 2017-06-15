UN says acute food insecurity could prolong humanitarian crisis in Horn of Africa
The Greater Horn of Africa region is on the verge of a new and prolonged humanitarian crisis as acute shortage of food and water threatens survival of local communities, UN officials warned on Tuesday. Ahmed Meraikhi, the UN Secretary General's Humanitarian Envoy, told journalists in Nairobi the Horn of Africa region is experiencing unprecedented levels of food insecurity linked to conflicts and climatic shocks.
