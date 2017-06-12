Ugandan who faked his way to top jobs in Kenya arrested
Between 1991 and 1992, he worked as an ICT assistant at the UN office in Nairobi and, for the next two years, was the IT section head at Standard Chartered Bank. In 2010, he was charged in court with forging a degree certificate.
