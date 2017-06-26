The laptop. Why'd it have to be the laptop?
Hamad Airport in Doha, Qatar, is one of the 10 airports where passengers heading to the U.S. are prohibited from carrying large electronics onboard a flight. As I write this, it's been a few days since I returned from a Kenya press trip, and I'm awaiting word from Qatar Airways about my company-issued MacBook Air, which went missing from my checked baggage en route from Nairobi to New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Travel Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC