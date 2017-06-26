The laptop. Why'd it have to be the laptop?

Hamad Airport in Doha, Qatar, is one of the 10 airports where passengers heading to the U.S. are prohibited from carrying large electronics onboard a flight. As I write this, it's been a few days since I returned from a Kenya press trip, and I'm awaiting word from Qatar Airways about my company-issued MacBook Air, which went missing from my checked baggage en route from Nairobi to New York.

