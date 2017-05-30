Swiss Darling launched by Swiss International Hotels & Resorts
Swiss International is proud to announce the launch of its booker's loyalty program - "Swiss-Darling"; a reward system designed exclusively for the corporate bookers. The program was first launched at Swiss International Lenana Mount Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya on 1st of March.
