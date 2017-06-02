South Sudan: 15 children die in botched vaccine campaign
NAIROBI, Kenya - South Sudan's government says 15 young children have died in a botched measles vaccination campaign that saw people as young as 12 years old administering the vaccines. The health ministry on Friday blamed the deaths on human error.
