South Africa: SA Companies Spot Business Opportunities in Kenya

South African companies taking part in the Department of Trade and Industry's Outward Selling Mission in Kenya have identified business opportunities in the east African country. Since arriving in Kenya on Sunday, the delegation of 27 business people has participated in business seminars, business-to-business meetings, as well as a site visit to a company with South African linkages.

Chicago, IL

