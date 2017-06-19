Somalia: Two Kenyan Soldiers Killed i...

Somalia: Two Kenyan Soldiers Killed in Deadly Explosion

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two Kenya Defence Force soldiers have been confirmed dead in an Improvised Explosive Device attack. The attack occurred on Monday, June 19, at Walcadey area near El Wak in Somalia's Gedo region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC